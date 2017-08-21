Black Republican Ex-Congressman Calls Out GOP For Silence On Race

Photo by

National
Home > National

Black Republican Ex-Congressman Calls Out GOP For Silence On Race

J.C. Watts admonished fellow Republicans, saying that “if they are silent, they wear the cap, either intentionally or unintentionally.”

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Republican leaders tremble at the thought of publicly criticizing their president. Even in the aftermath of his dangerous support of White supremacist groups, they apparently fear reprisal from President Donald Trump and the party’s racist base.

So, it’s not surprising that GOP leaders declined to speak on air Sunday on NBC News‘ “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd.”

Former Republican Congressman J.C. Watts, who’s Black, responded to Todd’s invitation, saying his conscience would not permit him to remain silent on Charlottesville, the network reported.

“This is not a time for us to be afraid of being tweeted [by Trump]. This is not a time for us to suppress our convictions. I know a lot of those members of Congress and they don’t think like that,” the Oklahoma Republican, who served as chair of the House Republican Conference from 1999 to 2003, told Todd.

He continued: “However, Chuck, if they are silent, they wear the cap, either intentionally or unintentionally, they wear the cap saying, ‘we agree with that.’”

Watts said Trump failed to “respond the right way” to what he calls a“right now moment,” which every president confronts.

“Now, he (Trump) probably disagrees with that, but I don’t think he responded the right way,” the former congressman said.

Tulsa World noted that Watts praised several Republicans, including Sens. Rand Paul, John McCain, and Lindsey Graham, for boldly disagreeing with the president’s remarks on Charlottesville. He also commended members of Trump’s business council for resigning. But he’s disappointed that the president’s faith council remains silent when the nation needs moral clarity on the issues.

SOURCE:  NBC News, Tulsa World

SEE ALSO:

Trump’s Black Ex-Girlfriend Doesn’t Think He’s Racist

Russell Simmons Tells Donald Trump To ‘Wake The F-Up’ In Open Letter

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos