DMX Is Granted Permission To Travel Under One Rule

The cost of freedom.

1 day ago
Ruff Ryders Reunion Concert - Brooklyn, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


DMX got a win this week. The rapper, whose under house arrest for failing a drug test and violating bail conditions, has been requesting that a judge allow him to leave the state of New York. He wants to travel for performance gigs, so he can support his large family (15 kids, by the way).

Now, it seems the judge is cutting DMX, legal name Earl Simmons, some slack by allowing him to go to Atlanta next week. The “Party Up” spitter can go there for a gig from August 21 to August 24, but under one condition — he must be accompanied by a sober coach, according to court documents. Not only does DMX have to be under the supervision of a sober coach, but he must pay for them out of pocket.

DMX’s lawyer, Murray Richman, mentioned the sober coach idea in a court filing on Wednesday to address worries that the popular rapper might fall off. At the end of it all, a sober coach seems to be worth DMX getting that money. “We’re ecstatic about the court’s decision giving Mr. Simmons the opportunity to perform and continue his career,” Richman said.

Secure the bag, DMX!

Continue reading DMX Is Granted Permission To Travel Under One Rule

