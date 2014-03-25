CLOSE
Tom Joyner Morning Show
Home

REAL FATHERS REAL MEN: Sylvester Holt-Muhammad

0 reads
Leave a comment
PLAY AUDIO

03/25/14-

Dear Tom,

My dad is the father of 7 children and grandfather of 4and loving husband. My parents have been married for 30 years but they carry on like newlyweds. He met her in April – they got married in June – that was 30 years ago.

My mother was diagnosed with lupus in her 30’s. She has been disabled for years but my father’s love for her has never wavered.  He has kept a roof over our heads as the owner and operator of Muhammad’s photography for over 40 years.

He is very active in the community. He teaches martial arts and military drills to inner city youth, provides them with mentoring and manhood training…and for years, he has taught black history in the Atlanta public school system.

My dad has also worked in the federal penitentiary as a minister to help reform our brothers. he has a huge heart and a beautiful spirit that touches everyone he meets.

Two years ago, I became pregnant– it was devastating to me because I was 2 years from completing medical school. I was about to quit but he encouraged me to continue my pregnancy and has raised my daughter since she was 3 months old. Today, I am proud to say I am a mother and a doctor.

There is so much more that I can say. My parents haven’t been on a vacation in a while. They went to Vegas 15 years ago and I bet that they could use a nice vacation after raising a baby for 2 years in their 50’s.

REAL FATHERS REAL MEN: Sylvester Holt-Muhammad was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Real Fathers Real Men

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close