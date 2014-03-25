REAL FATHERS REAL MEN: Sylvester Holt-Muhammad

PLAY AUDIO

Dear Tom,

My dad is the father of 7 children and grandfather of 4and loving husband. My parents have been married for 30 years but they carry on like newlyweds. He met her in April – they got married in June – that was 30 years ago.

My mother was diagnosed with lupus in her 30’s. She has been disabled for years but my father’s love for her has never wavered. He has kept a roof over our heads as the owner and operator of Muhammad’s photography for over 40 years.

He is very active in the community. He teaches martial arts and military drills to inner city youth, provides them with mentoring and manhood training…and for years, he has taught black history in the Atlanta public school system.

My dad has also worked in the federal penitentiary as a minister to help reform our brothers. he has a huge heart and a beautiful spirit that touches everyone he meets.

Two years ago, I became pregnant– it was devastating to me because I was 2 years from completing medical school. I was about to quit but he encouraged me to continue my pregnancy and has raised my daughter since she was 3 months old. Today, I am proud to say I am a mother and a doctor.

There is so much more that I can say. My parents haven’t been on a vacation in a while. They went to Vegas 15 years ago and I bet that they could use a nice vacation after raising a baby for 2 years in their 50’s.

