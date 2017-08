Your browser does not support iframes.

Cathy Hughes founder of Radio One talks about her good friend Dick Gregory and his work.

Hughes explained that, “one thing that most people did not realize was that he was critical. He held black leadership accountable the same way he held white leadership accountable.”

She went on to explain how Dick Gregory laid the foundation,” for so many comedians today.

