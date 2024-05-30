100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg’s Wife Enters Into The Strip Club Game In LA

Recently, Snoop Dogg’s wife, Shante Broadus, opened up a new strip club in LA called The Player’s Club.

She is hosting a private celebrity party in celebration for the club’s opening and DJ Drama and DJ Sky High Baby will be providing the sounds for the night.

Tiffany Haddish, Too $hort, Cedric The Entertainer, and more are said to be in attendance for opening night.