Snoop Dogg’s: Wife Enters Into The Strip Club Game In LA

Published on May 30, 2024

Recently, Snoop Dogg’s wife, Shante Broadus, opened up a new strip club in LA called The Player’s Club.
She is hosting a private celebrity party in celebration for the club’s opening and DJ Drama and DJ Sky High Baby will be providing the sounds for the night.
Tiffany Haddish, Too $hort, Cedric The Entertainer, and more are said to be in attendance for opening night.
  • Do you enjoy going to the strip club with your man or lady? Why?

