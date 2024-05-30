Win Tickets to Our Exclusive “Bad Boys for Life” Screening!

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

100.3 Cincy’s RNB Station is doing it BIG for your ride or die father! TAP IN ALL WEEK for your chance to WIN passes to our advance screening of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die”, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence— June 6th at a secret location! ALL winners automatically get qualified for the ultimate Father’s Day Ride or Die package: a 4K 50” TV plus tickets to the Cincinnati Music Festival on July 27th at Paycor Stadium!

Powered by Interscope and Capitol Records and 100.3 Cincy’s RNB Station!