Listen Live
Entertainment

Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Cincinnati Ohio Music Hall building in Washington Park Over-The-Rhine neighbourhood

Source: Pgiam / Getty

If you know anything about Cincinnati, this city comes alive in the summer!

Washington Park’s annual R&B series “Friday Flow“, presented by P&G, will make its return Friday, May 31st. This FREE concert series lasts 13 weeks and is always full great music, energy, and surprises. Concerts are every Friday, unless noted otherwise, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Over-The-Rhine’s Washington Park. Get there early to kickback, eat drink, and set your chair by the main stage on the Civic Lawn.

Friday Flow showcases some of the top R&B artists and groups in the industry. At Washington Park’s Friday Flow, you can experience local-budding artists and mainstream, national-recording artists.

 

2024 Friday Flow Lineup:

May 31 | Chris J

June 7 | Alter Egoz

June 14 | Tiffany Bryant

June 21 | Dave Tolliver

June 28 | Meli’sa Morgan

July 5 | Love Street

July 12 | Road to CMF: Troop

July 19 | Road to CMF: Ruff Endz

August 2 | Ley Ley

August 9 | Glenn Jones

August 16 | Vanae

August 23 | Da Tailor Made Band

August 30 | Vincent Stroud

 

For more information about Friday Flow and other Washington Park summer events, visit their website: https://washingtonpark.org/

 

The post Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup  was originally published on wiznation.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

Entertainment

Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup

Entertainment

Brian McKnight’s Concert Canceled Amid Controversial Remarks About His Children

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close