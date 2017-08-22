Entertainment
Marlon Wayans Insisted That Black Women Lead Writers Room For ‘Marlon’

'Marlon' is a slice right out of Marlon's real life, and he's trusting Black women to tell it right.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 17 hours ago
'Dope' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Marlon Wayans made it a point to ensure that there was plenty of room at the table for Black women in the writers room for his new show, Marlon.

The debut of Marlon has been nothing short of thoroughly entertaining, and that is thanks in large part to the incredible script for the show. The writers are giving Marlon and his co-star Essence Atkins good material to work with, and they make it magic.

Actually, it’s Black Girl Magic to be precise! As Marlon told The YBF, he was committed to the making sure that most of the writing staff positions were filled by Black women. He wanted to employ a team that could authentically write about Black family life, and keep him in line (his comedy does tend to edge up to the line).

Who else could be better at than Black women?

Marlon is based loosely on Marlon’s own life as he co-parents with Angelica Zacahry, and they’ve got their teamwork down to a science. Some may criticize Marlon for his unconventional family life, but he’s not paying it much attention.

“You always got someone that has an opinion based on your life,” he told TheYBF. “You can hear your friends, but you have to listen to you instincts. You have to find what works for you.”

Catch the next episode of Marlon Wednesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Photos