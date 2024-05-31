Listen Live
Food & Drink

Foodie Fridays: Nonstop Flavor

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Foodie Fridays Nonstop Flavor

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

In a city full of budding restaurants and lounges, one thing that always rings true? Food trucks!

Nonstop Flavor, located at 2260 Waycross Rd. in Forest Park, is a vibrant food truck serving up Caribbean-style dishes with an American twist. This food truck is known for its incredible flavors, having every bite packed with quality taste and excitement.

Foodie Fridays Nonstop Flavor

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Of course, we’ve got to give you the full rundown on what to try when you visit Nonstop Flavor!

Nonstop Flavor Highlights:

Mango Lemonade

Mango Pineapple Carrot with Ginger Juice

Jerk Cheesy Fries

Jerk Chicken Smacky

Yum Yum Smacky

Bang Bang Salmon

Jerk Chicken Fried Rice

Jerk Chicken Wings

Spicy BBQ Mac & Cheese

 

Foodie Fridays Nonstop Flavor

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Nonstop Flavor is open Wednesday to Saturday, 12:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Perfect for lunch and dinner.

For those dine-in fans, Nonstop Flavor plans to open a physical location by August, promising even more accessibility to their Caribbean offerings.

Foodie Fridays Nonstop Flavor

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Foodie Fridays Nonstop Flavor

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday between 3:25pm-5:00pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!

Find “Foodies” online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

 

Need more Foodie Fridays?

dEcORa Eatery & Drinkery

Tequila Modern Mexican

The 6

The post Foodie Fridays: Nonstop Flavor appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

Foodie Fridays: Nonstop Flavor  was originally published on wiznation.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Entertainment

Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

National

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Brian McKnight’s Concert Canceled Amid Controversial Remarks About His Children

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close