Foodie Fridays: Nonstop Flavor

In a city full of budding restaurants and lounges, one thing that always rings true? Food trucks!
Nonstop Flavor, located at 2260 Waycross Rd. in Forest Park, is a vibrant food truck serving up Caribbean-style dishes with an American twist. This food truck is known for its incredible flavors, having every bite packed with quality taste and excitement.
Of course, we’ve got to give you the full rundown on what to try when you visit Nonstop Flavor!
Nonstop Flavor Highlights:
Mango Lemonade
Mango Pineapple Carrot with Ginger Juice
Jerk Cheesy Fries
Jerk Chicken Smacky
Yum Yum Smacky
Bang Bang Salmon
Jerk Chicken Fried Rice
Jerk Chicken Wings
Spicy BBQ Mac & Cheese
Nonstop Flavor is open Wednesday to Saturday, 12:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Perfect for lunch and dinner.
For those dine-in fans, Nonstop Flavor plans to open a physical location by August, promising even more accessibility to their Caribbean offerings.
