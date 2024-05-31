Cincinnati: Movie Shot in Cincinnati Will Hit Theaters June

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, and Austin Butler star in “The Bikeriders,” a drama based on a Danny Lyon photography book about a 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club.

The R-rated film is set to be released in theaters on June 21 after premiering at the 50th Telluride Film Festival.

Originally slated for release by Disney’s 20th Century Studios, the film was acquired by Focus Features from New Regency due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Additionally, “Turtles All the Way Down,” shot

in Cincinnati and Amberley Village, began streaming on Max in early May.