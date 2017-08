Gold Medalist shows off her boyfriend on Instagram

2016 Olympic Gold medalist Simone Biles has admited in her past that she’s never had a boyfriend. Well 20yr old Simone Biles is dating 23 yr old Stacey Ervin who also is gymnast. They both posted pictures on Instagram making it official to the world about their relationship.

According to UPI

Ervin had posted a picture with Biles on his own account Saturday. The snapshot shows the couple attending Biles’ USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame induction ceremony the same day.

