George Foreman Lends His Support To Donald Trump, Blasts Colin Kaepernick & Kevin Durant

It might be time to throw away your George Foreman grills. The Champ is in the "sunken place"

Written By: R&B 100.3

Posted 1 day ago
On the “Offended America” podcast former boxing champ George Foreman placed his support fully behind #45. He also said of Colin Kaepernick and Kevin Durant “They haven’t been brought up with people who were patriotic.” I think Kaepernick’s adopted parents, who are white & Mama Wanda Durant will take offense to those comments.

Also Read: White Girls In MAGA Hats At Howard Sparks Outrage

Foreman, who is also a former U.S. Olympian, winning the Heavyweight Gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics spoke on Kaepernick’s protest saying  “The greatest day of my life was when I put on the colors, representing the United States.” He also says that refusing to visit Richard Nixon was a decision he regrets to this day.

Damn George… Listen to the podcast above or just skip to the 22nd minute mark.

Related: Secret Service Can’t Afford To Pay Agents To Guard Trump
Related: The Ignorance Is Way Too Real: Ex-Trump Rep Says Slavery Was ‘Good History’…Twice

