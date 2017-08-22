Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch This Anchor Reference Travis Scott 42 Times In A Sportscast

"It's lit!"

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Travis Scott

Source: Hennessy / Hennessy


One California news anchor had time for Travis Scott in his sportscast — 42 times to be exact. Scott Daniels of KSBY decided to do a three-minute baseball recap full of Travis Scott references. Playing of his own name, Daniels dropped a ton of song titles and lyric references from the “Pick Up the Phone” rapper.

When detailing a Dodgers game, Daniels said, “The Dodgers players won’t be back in their homes in the 90210, off Doheny, until Friday,” referencing “90210” and “goosebumps.” Later Daniels announced, “The Cal Poly rodeo kickoff celebration starts Friday through the late night Sept. 8 at the rodeo grounds. It’s lit.” In one swoop he managed to reference Travis Scott’s Rodeo album, his track “Through the Late Night,” and his popular ad-lib “it’s lit!” A true Travis Scott fan indeed. You can watch Daniels full spill below.


According to Daniels, there are 42 Travis Scott references throughout the whole video. One fan even tried to break all of them down in a written note he tweeted. Daniels share the tweet, saying, “This guy is good. Real good.”

 

Scott should be blessing sportscaster fans with more bars very soon. He is currently working on his much anticipated album AstroWorld and a joint project with Quavo. Both projects are said to be coming soon.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Watch This Anchor Reference Travis Scott 42 Times In A Sportscast

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 8 months ago
01.10.17
Photos