Tyrese Is Recovering After Three-Hour Mystery Surgery

Prayers up.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty


Tyrese Gibson is in the process of recovery following a three-hour surgery on Monday.

The actor went on Instagram to give updates. “By my side… My Amazing wife and Daughter has been by my side every step of the way,” he wrote with a picture of himself in a hospital bed with his daughter Shayla hugging him. “When it comes down to the real stuff no one is ever there but family.”

Before going into the operating room, the 38-year-old actor asked his friends and followers on social media to pray for him. He didn’t give details about his condition or the reason for his surgery.

“I appreciate your prayers and energy, God has a way of sometimes forcing us to slow down,” he wrote. “When I get up? I feel like I’m about to change the world… #PrayerWarriors I feel your love… thank you!”

Tyrese is now in recovery mode with the support of his family. You can read his full Instagram post below.

 

 

