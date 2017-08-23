Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

WARD GIRLS: Watch A Preview Of This Beautiful Fashion Documentary About The Style Of Girls And Women In NOLA

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment


Each year, thousands of people descend upon New Orleans for events ranging from Essence Festival to Mardi Gras and more. However, when you venture beyond the French Quarters into the crevices of the various Wards throughout NOLA, you discover a culture rich in history, resilience and style. Get to know these women and girls, each with a unique story, and about how the city of New Orleans and Hurricane Katrina have influenced and evolved their style. Whether it’s barber Jaelyn from the 9th Ward or 15-year-old Macie from the 7th Ward, you’re going to love their stories and the beautiful imagery.

DON’T MISS:

Sugar &amp; Spice: #TeamBeautiful Gets A Taste Of New Orleans At Cafe Du Monde

HELLO WORLD: 5 Places You Must Visit To Experience The Real NOLA

Dear Fashion Industry: We Need More Black Hairstylists On Set

Malcom Lee, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Larenz Tate, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kofi Siriboe, and Will Packer

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

41 photos Launch gallery

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

Continue reading HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 8 months ago
01.10.17
Photos