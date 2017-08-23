Fashion & Style
GET THE LOOK: Tarji P. Henson’s Fresh ‘Fro

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 8 hours ago
She’s been making heads turn lately for all the right reasons! Actress Taraji P. Henson recently shared her new tresses with the world while hosting BET’s 2017 Black Girls Rock Awards. The fresh and natural look definitely suits Taraji as she sports her auburn colored cropped display of curls that is definitely a go-to style!

2017 Black Girls Rock!

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Interested in having this stylish look for yourself? It’s possible, of course, and it’s a matter of moisturizing and mastering a good twist-out technique. Hair stylist Tym Wallace shares tips on how to achieve this look while pointing the importance of making an inspiring impression.

2017 Black Girls Rock!

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


He states, “My inspiration for Taraji’s red carpet look was what every Black little girl is born with – curly, kinky, wavy hair. I wanted to show them how beautiful it is to have natural hair, and still be inspired and empowered to BE a Black Girl who can and will Rock.”

  1. First, cleanse your hair while locking in moisture with Dove’s Absolute Curls Shampoo and Conditioner. Right after washing and conditioning, follow up with a good leave-in conditioner.

2.  Next, section the hair into twists, and dry. Follow up with re-doing the twists quickly and then loosen them from the root to create a full, voluminous look.

3. Keep the style in place with Dove’s Style and Care Flexible Hold Hairspray.

4. Achieving the style is not time-consuming, and produces beautiful results! Make this your next go-to style and be fierce!

Photos