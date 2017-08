You Know Your Old When…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Russ asked listeners to tweet in about things that let them know they’re old. One person said they know they’re old when they couldn’t find their phone and they’re looking right at! Or how about you know you’re old when you watch awards shows now and have no idea who is performing!

