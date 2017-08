Tyrese Recovering After 3-Hour Surgery

The number 11 is my lucky number so I already feel blessed….. Headed into surgery am I nervous? Yeah I am, I won’t lie,” he said. “Prayer warriors as I always pray for you….. Send me your most sincere prayers….. amen…. just quickly went through my phone and dropped in a few people and things I love…….. enjoy your day…. to GOD be the glory for his continued presence and love.

The 38-year-old prepped for the procedure yesterday by sharing photos of some of his favorite things and people. The images included his daughter, family and his famous friends, including John Singleton, Michelle Rodriguez, the late Paul Walker, Vin Diesel and a whole host of other interesting, sometimes random things, including a private jet, his home and numerous pictures of himself. He also asked for prayers from fans and followers, sharing his hospital room number, which he said is his lucky number.