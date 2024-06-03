Shaunie Henderson: Opens Up About Overcoming Her Fears And Releasing Her Memoir

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Shaunie Henderson On Overcoming Her Fears And Releasing Her Memoir

The Basketball Wives producer is dishing on writing her memoir, Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms.

Shaunie Henderson says, “I started the book back in 2018 -19, and I just kept stopping and starting.”

She questioned if she was telling too much. It was her story of learning who she was as an adult, a wife, a mother, a parent, and eventually a co-parent. But others would be impacted by it, and it

scared her.

“I think I’m just in a space of being comfortable with my story and realizing that if somebody had shared a few nuggets with me along the way, I might have made some better decisions,” she said. “I

absolutely want the reader to walk away feeling inspired and empowered and encouraged to just know that they could take any challenge and make it into an opportunity.”