MLH Touring Inc., the company behind Lauryn Hill’s Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill Anniversary Tour, is facing legal trouble for breach of contract.

Eighteentwentysix LLC, a California service provider, has filed a lawsuit against MLH Touring Inc. for nearly $60,000 in unpaid services and other compensatory demands. This marks the first legal action related to Hill’s 25th Anniversary Tour, which gained attention when it was postponed in 2023.

The lawsuit alleges that Eighteentwentysix had a written agreement with MLH Touring Inc. since around August 2023. According to the agreement, Eighteentwentysix was responsible for production, rehearsals, and other logistical details for Hill’s North America tour, resulting in a bill totaling $59,175.89.

Despite repeated demands, MLH Touring Inc. allegedly failed to make the required payments as per the agreement. Eighteentwentysix is now seeking the owed sum, along with 10% interest from December 5, 2023, the date of their last invoice.

In addition to the unpaid fees, the service provider is requesting MLH Touring Inc. to cover their attorney fees, lawsuit filing costs, and any other relief deemed appropriate by the Court.

This legal action comes six months after Lauryn Hill announced the postponement of her tour due to serious vocal strain. In a statement to The Blast last November, she expressed gratitude to her fans for their support during the anniversary celebrations but explained that she needed time off for vocal recovery.

Hill assured fans that the canceled shows from 2023 would be rescheduled for early 2024, and new cities, including overseas locations, would be added to the tour. She reiterated her excitement for the extended anniversary celebration and thanked her fans for their continued support and understanding.

Lauryn Hill’s Touring Company Faces Lawsuit Over Unsettled Bills Totaling Nearly $60,000 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com