Cavs 2016 Championship Parade Photo Used as One for Trump Phoenix Rally

A pro-Republican Twitter account tweeted out a photo Tuesday claiming large crowds at a rally in Arizona supporting President Trump before his address, but that photo caught Clevelanders’ attention.
There is an awful lot of “wine and gold” in the photo.
That’s because the photo is actually of the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA championship parade, specifically near the intersection of East 9th Street and Saint Clair Avenue.
Cleveland hosted the sixth-largest sports celebration in recorded history when 1 million people filled the streets to celebrate.
The Phoenix Convention Center, where the event was held, has a 19,000 person capacity.
Some followers of the account @TEN_GOP quickly pointed out the error.
The tweet was eventually deleted and an apology was tweeted out the next day.
https://twitter.com/TEN_GOP/status/900370099676250112
Another Twitter user shared a photo while claiming the crowds in Phoenix were large, but again, a photo from the Cleveland parade was used. People quickly pointed out that mistake too:
