2 Live Crew: Member Brother Marquis Has Died. 

Published on June 4, 2024

2 Live Crew member Brother Marquis has died.

Marquis joined 2 Live Crew in 1986, and fans heard his first rhyme on the album “The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are.”
Marquis would later be a part of some of the group’s biggest hits like “Me So Horny,” “Pop That P____y,” and “Banned in the U.S.A.”

He later formed a group with DJ Toomp for the “Indecent Exposure” album in 1993 and was featured on Ice T’s “99 Problems.”
A cause of death hasn’t been confirmed. DJ Marquis was 57.

