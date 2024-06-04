-
2 Live Crew member Brother Marquis has died.
Marquis joined 2 Live Crew in 1986, and fans heard his first rhyme on the album “The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are.”
Marquis would later be a part of some of the group’s biggest hits like “Me So Horny,” “Pop That P____y,” and “Banned in the U.S.A.”
He later formed a group with DJ Toomp for the “Indecent Exposure” album in 1993 and was featured on Ice T’s “99 Problems.”
A cause of death hasn’t been confirmed. DJ Marquis was 57.
