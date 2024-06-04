WCPO 9 Reporter Jay Warren Dies at 54 After Battle with Cancer

WCPO 9 reporter and photographer Jay Warren has died at the age of 54 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
A Minnesota native who grew up in the Seattle area, Warren’s journalism career took him through Idaho, Indiana, and Kentucky before he settled in Cincinnati in 2004, joining WCPO.
Jay’s interest in national and foreign affairs began with watching the Iran hostage crisis on television, which sparked his impactful journalism career. In the Tri-State area, he covered major stories such as the search for George and Jennifer Hyatt in Erlanger and their arrest in Columbus, as well as the capture of David Hopper, the “Blue Eyed Rapist,” in Burlington.
Jay’s work earned him recognition from the Kentucky Associated Press and an Emmy nomination for general news.
Beyond his professional life, Jay was a dedicated husband and father. He coached Junior Olympic volleyball and was a member of the United States Chess Federation, where he helped teach and promote chess among children in the Tri-State. Jay was also an avid snowboarder, frequenting Perfect North.
Jay Warren is survived by his wife Grace and teenage daughter Victoria.
