Listen Live
News

WCPO 9 Reporter Jay Warren Dies at 54 After Battle with Cancer

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
WCPO Channel 9 Jay Warren

Source: WCPO 9 / Radio One Cincinnati

WCPO 9 reporter and photographer Jay Warren has died at the age of 54 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

A Minnesota native who grew up in the Seattle area, Warren’s journalism career took him through Idaho, Indiana, and Kentucky before he settled in Cincinnati in 2004, joining WCPO.

Jay’s interest in national and foreign affairs began with watching the Iran hostage crisis on television, which sparked his impactful journalism career. In the Tri-State area, he covered major stories such as the search for George and Jennifer Hyatt in Erlanger and their arrest in Columbus, as well as the capture of David Hopper, the “Blue Eyed Rapist,” in Burlington.

Jay’s work earned him recognition from the Kentucky Associated Press and an Emmy nomination for general news.

Beyond his professional life, Jay was a dedicated husband and father. He coached Junior Olympic volleyball and was a member of the United States Chess Federation, where he helped teach and promote chess among children in the Tri-State. Jay was also an avid snowboarder, frequenting Perfect North.

Jay Warren is survived by his wife Grace and teenage daughter Victoria.

 

The post WCPO 9 Reporter Jay Warren Dies at 54 After Battle with Cancer appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

WCPO 9 Reporter Jay Warren Dies at 54 After Battle with Cancer  was originally published on wiznation.com

More from 100.3
Trending
News

WCPO 9 Reporter Jay Warren Dies at 54 After Battle with Cancer

Entertainment

Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup

National

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Food & Drink

Foodie Fridays: Nonstop Flavor

10 items
News

Possible Tiger Sighting Causes Panic In Clifton

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Cardi B
Food & Drink

Pepsi: Releasing Two Limited-Edition Flavors For Summer

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close