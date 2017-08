The Crazy Amount Of Money David Letterman Is Getting For His New Netflix Show

A few years ago, the legendary David Letterman retired from The Late Show , as well as the late night talk show scene in general, stepping down after over three decades of celebrity interviews, stupid pet tricks, and Top 10 lists. So it was somewhat surprising when it was recently announced that he was gearing up for another chat-infused project with Netflix . But it’s far less of a curious situation when it’s realized that Letterman will reportedly be making a whopping $2 million an episode for the upcoming series. That’s a lot of index cards.

Source CinemaBlend.com

