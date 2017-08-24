Entertainment
Is Kenya Moore Lying About Her Marriage?

The drama continues.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
The new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is in the middle of filming and drama already seems to be brewing on set. One source of the beef is allegedly  over Kenya Moore‘s marriage to Marc Daly. Some of her cast mates are questioning if the marriage is legitimate, according to theJasmineBRAND.com sources.

One source says, “Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield and Nene Leakes are the ring leaders in searching for the truth behind Kenya Moore’s shocking elopement earlier this year. After Kim and Kenya got into a heated altercation at Nene Leakes’ house, Kim has made it her priority to find proof that Kenya’s wedding was just a publicity stunt instead of actual nuptials.”

Eesh, messy.

The source continues, “At a recent taping, the RHOA cast grilled Kenya about the details of her relationship and why she chose to wed after being single for so long. The group consensus is that her marriage was never recorded and that she does not have a wedding license. Kenya feels the entire ordeal was instigated by Kim in retaliation for their blow-up at Sheree’s housewarming party last year, where she took shots at her husband, Kroy.”

Moore and Daly reportedly married on June 10 in a tropical private ceremony. Daly allegedly wants nothing to do with Moore’s reality TV life, saying he doesn’t like how Black men are portrayed. Will the newly wed 47-year-old have to make a cameo on the show to prove his marriage?

We’ll have to wait and find out on the next season of RHOA coming soon.

Photos