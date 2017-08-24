Entertainment
Amy Schumer Responds To Reports She Demanded That Same Pay As Chris Rock And Dave Chappelle

She praises her comedic friends.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Amy Schumer Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Source: Theo Wargo/NBC / Getty


Amy Schumer had the Internet in a frenzy this week when it was reported that she demanded equal pay to Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock for her Netflix special. Many folks were outraged that Schumer would even put herself in the same lane as Rock and Chappelle, who have been doing comedy for over 20 years now. People also brought up that in the end, Schumer’s Netflix routine The Leather Special was panned by critics and fans.

Now Schumer is speaking up about the criticism she’s faced. In an Instagram post, where she’s pictured semi-nude with a stuffed hot dog, Schumer denied reports that she got paid the same as Chappelle and Rock. “I believe women deserve equal pay,” she started. “However I don’t believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave. They are legends and 2 of the greatest comics of all time.”

Schumer went on to say that she’s been selling out arenas the past few years, which no woman comic has done before. “That’s a big deal to me, especially because I know I do my best every night on stage for the audience and they have a good time,” she said. She finally reveals that she didn’t ask for similar pay as her “friends,” but she did “ask for more than the initial offer.”

“The reports of me ‘demanding’ or ‘insisting’ on equal pay to them aren’t a true,” she said. You can read her full post below.

Photos