Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Jackie Christie’s Estranged Daughter Ta’Kari Lee Is Expecting A Baby

She shares everything on Instagram.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

The Paley Center For Media Presents 'Planet Rock: The Story of Hip-Hop & the Crack Generation'

Source: John W. Ferguson / Getty


Jackie Christie‘s estranged daughter Ta’Kari Lee is expecting. Lee is pregnant with her fourth child and celebrating the news on social media. She posted an Instagram photo of her with a baby bump on Wednesday.

Bumpin along!! Can't wait to meet you, Princess Isaacs

A post shared by Ta'kari Christie Lee (@takari_lee) on

 

Lee’s baby will Christie’s fifth grandchild. Lee and Christie have had a strained relationship for a while now. According to Lee, Christie abandoned her as a kid to run off with former NBA player Doug Christie. Lee believes it was because Christie was dissatisfied with Lee’s skin complexion. Lee details the hatred she felt from her mom in her book Light to Her Shadow. In the memoir, Lee gives instances of Christie berating her and physically torturing her. Lee also said her mom didn’t help her when her youngest son suffered serious burns to his body. A public GoFundMe page had to be launched to help Lee handle her sons medical condition.

The Basketball Wives star addressed the rumors and Lee’s accusations on The Breakfast Club recently, saying she “loves Ta’kari regardless.”

Meanwhile, it appears Lee will have the support of her aunts when the baby arrives. It’s not clear if they have a strained relationship with Christie. You can check out their Instagram photos below.

When your twin aunties come to town !!! @rovella253 … Thanks for the awesome day! They enjoyed themselves so much!!!

A post shared by Ta'kari Christie Lee (@takari_lee) on

 

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Jackie Christie’s Estranged Daughter Ta’Kari Lee Is Expecting A Baby

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 8 months ago
01.10.17
Photos