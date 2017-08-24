Louisiana Judge Slams YoungBoy During Sentencing For Aggravated Assault

Rapperwill face time in prison due to a non-fatal drive-by shooting that happened last year. A Louisiana district judge sentence the 17-year-old rapper to 10 years of prison and three years of probation.

According to The Advocate, YoungBoy was originally accused of stepping out a vehicle and firing gunshots into a crowd on November 2, 2016, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. No one was killed, however, someone in YoungBoy’s passenger side suffered a gun shot to the neck. YoungBoy was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He eventually plead guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault with a firearm and eight months later, he finally received his sentence on Tuesday. District Judge Bonnie Jackson thought the outcome of YoungBoy’s case was lucky, despite her frustrations.

“I wasn’t very happy with the circumstances of your case, not at all,” the judge told YoungBoy on Tuesday, to which he responded “I take full responsibility for what happened. I’m sorry. It wasn’t supposed to go that way.”

“Fortunately, you all were bad shots,” Jackson said.

Judge Jackson went on to express her disappointment in YoungBoy’s actions saying he should be using his music to improve his community, rather than add to its problems. “You know how much killing is taking place in New Orleans [where he now lives]. Baton Rouge isn’t much better. That’s the environment we’re living in,” she explained. “”Your genre has a lot to do with the mindset people have. Your genre has normalized violence.” The judge added that YoungBoy had an “obligation” to his fans and she doesn’t judge him for being a rapper.

YoungBoy promised he would change and improve for his family with his attorney adding that he already donated school supplies to children and purchased a home for his mom. YoungBoy was also fined $5,000 and must serve 250 hours of community service, which will involve an anti-violence PSA. His sentence comes weeks after the release of his latest mixtape, AI YoungBoy and a day after the New York Times called him “one of the most promising young Southern rappers of the past couple of years.”

