Driver Hits 3 Protesters At St. Louis Rally For Trans Woman Killed By Police

A driver struck and injured three people on Wednesday during a march in St. Louis, Missouri to honor a transgender woman killed by the police, the New York Daily News reports.

Two St. Louis police officers fatally shot Kiwi Herring on Tuesday after the trans woman wounded one of the officers with a knife, according to the police report. But Herring’s family disputes that account.

The media continues to misgender #KiwiHerring. The police killed a woman today. A black woman. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/hPEaOQNWeb — Kayla Reed (@iKaylaReed) August 22, 2017

The newspaper said about 100 people participated in a candlelight vigil for Herring before the march. That’s when the driver of a black Mercedes hit several marchers. Two women and a man sustained minor injuries.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the police and a witness had two different versions of the incident. The witness, Keith Rose, told The Post-Dispatch that the driver flipped a middle finger and then drove through the crowd.

Car drives through crowd at vigil for Kiwi Herring, trans woman killed by police: A car… https://t.co/wFmGi9VA1d — DJ KNS (@wnuvradio) August 24, 2017

But according to the police, the driver stopped and blew the horn before trying to drive around the demonstrators. That’s when several of them jumped on the car, kicked it and struck it with a flagpole.

Police arrested the driver one block away for felony fleeing, the Daily News reported.

The marchers were honoring a trans woman who was a victim of constant homophobic harassment from a neighbor, Herring’s sister-in-law Crevonda Nance stated, according to the Huffington Post.

Nance said the harassment reached a boiling point on Tuesday morning.

Acting St. Louis Police Chief Larry O’Toole said Herring, 30, “severely cut” the neighbor and “slashed” one of the responding officers on the arm with a kitchen knife. Both officers opened fire, killing Herring.

O’Toole added that it’s unclear if the officers, who are now on administrative leave, tried to use nonlethal tools before firing their weapons.

“Kiwi was harassed and executed, and it’s a horrible feeling,” Nance said, summing up the situation, according to The Post.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Huffington Post

