NASCAR made History with the African American Community

23 yr old, Brehanna Daniels made history at Dover International Speedway when became the first African-American woman to pit a car in one of NASCAR’s national series races.

According to TopBuzz

Daniels played basketball at Norfolk State before being recruited into NASCAR. The 23-year-old made it through the various levels of tryouts for pit crew members and is now the sport’s first African-American female tire changer.

Click here the Story

Also On 100.3: