L.A Reid is starting his own company

After L.A. Reid left EPIC record in May, there are rumors that he is starting his own company with a record label, publishing unit and will represent new producer. The company doesn’t have a name yet but expected to be start in 2018.

According to BlackAmericaWeb

Reid left the top job at Epic following a sexual harassment claim by a former female assistant, and Sony reached a settlement with the assistant earlier this summer, sources tell Billboard. Sony, a lawyer for the assistant and a rep for Reid declined to comment.

