Prince “Sign of The Times” concert will air on SHOWTIME

Prince Fans, you will get to see him perform live again. SHOWTIME will be airing the 1987 Prince concert “Sign of The Times”. The concert will premiere September 16th on Showtime. The cd is feature songs as U GOT THE LOOK AND my favorite “ADORE.

According to BlackAmericaWeb

The Prince-directed movie was originally conceived as a companion to the 1987 Prince double album of the same name. Hit singles from that classic release included “U Got the Look” (with Sheena Easton), “If I Was Your Girlfriend” and “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man,” in addition to the title song.

Click here for the Story

Also On 100.3: