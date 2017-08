Ben Carson Praises His Housing & Urban Development Department

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ben Carson the United States Secretary Of Housing and Urban Development called into the show to talk with The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Russ jumps right in and asks Carson about his department. He replied, “We get a lot of things done. I’m just glad to be in a position to be able to do the type of work that we are doing.”

