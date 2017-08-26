Trump Signs Memorandum Banning Transgender People From Enlisting In The Military

A White House official says that the decision was made “based on a series of national security considerations.”

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 2 days ago
President Donald Trump inked a memorandum that bans individuals who identify as transgender from being recruited into the military on Friday, reports CNN.

The move comes nearly a month after he announced that he wanted to bar transgender people from enlisting in the armed forces. According to the outlet, the memorandum also prevents the Department of Defense from providing current transgender troops with medical treatment plans. Both the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security will reportedly decide whether transgender individuals who are currently serving will be allowed to remain in the military.

CNN reports the memorandum reversed a delayed policy proposed by former president Barack Obama in 2016 which would have allowed transgender troops to openly serve.

A White House official says that the troops will be assessed on “military effectiveness and lethality, unitary cohesion, budgetary constraints, applicable law, and all factors that may be relevant,” the outlet writes.

Contrary to the non-inclusive message that the president is sending by putting the policy into effect, the White House official claims that Trump will advocate for the LGBT community. “He’s going to continue to ensure that the rights of the LGBTQ community, as well as all Americans, is protected. He’s going to continue to ensure that the rights of the LGBTQ community, as well as all Americans, is protected. This policy is based on a series of national security considerations,” said the official, according to the outlet.

Although Trump was quick to sign the memorandum, the White House has no plans regarding how the policy will be executed. According to a 2016 study released by the Rand Corporation, between 1,320 and 6,630 transgender individuals serve in the military, reports the outlet.

In July Trump took to Twitter to share that one of the reasons he wanted to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military was due to the “tremendous medical costs.” However, the Rand study shows that medical treatment would make up an “exceedingly small proportion” of health care expenses, the outlet writes.

Photos