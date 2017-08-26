Entertainment
JAY-Z Reveals The Inspiration Behind Rumi and Sir Carter’s Names and How He Discovered Blue Ivy Could Rap

Written By: Nia Noelle

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards

In part 2 of Jay Z’s very candid interview with Rap Radar, we’re learning a little more about JAY-Z the family man. The rapper and TIDAL mogul spoke about his five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy‘s freestyle on his latest 4:44 album and says that he was absolutely stunned at how musically gifted his baby girl is. ’ I start playing the beat for [We Family}, and I was playing it so long that I just went and did something. Then she went and got the headphones, got the little stool, and she started rapping. The pocket that she caught, I was like, ‘Oh sh*t!’ I couldn’t believe it. I have it on my phone, five minutes of her doing that…She understands the concept of a hook.”

Hov also delved into his youngest children, twins Rumi and Sir, and gave us some insight into the meaning of their names. “Rumi is our favorite poet, and Sir was just like, ‘Man, come out the gate,’ and he carries himself like that. He just came out like, ‘Sir.’

JAY is absolutely loving the bonding time he’s getting with his newborn twins, and says he strategically scheduled his tour for October so that he can have uninterrupted time with them. “Everything worked out. I put the tour in October so I can have at least four months to just really bond and see when they see their finger. They’ll be with me anyway but a space for us where I’m not doing nothing and I’m focused on them. I’m nothing thinking about a show at night or anything like that. That’s why the tour is so far from the release of the album.”

Peep the full interview at TIDAL.

