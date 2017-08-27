10-Day March Against White Supremacy Begins Monday

Several social justice groups are joining forces for a 10-day march that will begin in Charlottesville, Virginia on Monday and end in the District of Columbia, The Hill reports.

The demonstration, dubbed “The March to Confront White Supremacy,” was organized after President Donald Trump refrained from unequivocally denouncing the violence caused by White supremacists in Charlottesville, the outlet stated.

Among the organizations involved in organizing the march are The Movement for Black Lives, the Women’s March, and Democracy Spring.

“We are marching from Charlottesville to Washington, D.C. to demonstrate our commitment to confronting White supremacy wherever it is found,” the march’s official website stated, according to The Hill. “This is the time for us to stand up for justice and equality. This is the time to confront White supremacy in our government and throughout our history. We demand that President Trump to be removed from office for allying himself with this ideology of hate and we demand an agenda that repairs the damage it’s done to our country and its people.”

NBC News Washington reported that the demonstrators will walk a total of 17 miles per day, making stops at churches along the way.

Trump added fuel to already heightened racial tensions when he did not explicitly denounce the actions of White supremacists during the clash between neo-Nazis and anti-hate demonstrators in Charlottesville earlier this month, claiming that “many sides” were to blame, according to the Hill.

