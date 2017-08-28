Fashion Recap: The VMAs Best, Boldest & Most Skin-Baring Looks

The MTV Video Music Awards aired last weekend and as always the celebrities were out in expensive, bold fashions. Some hit the mark and some missed the mark but take a look and you be the judge!

2017 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Hits and Misses 27 photos Launch gallery 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Hits and Misses 1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 1 of 27 2. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 2 of 27 3. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 3 of 27 4. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 4 of 27 5. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 5 of 27 6. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 6 of 27 7. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 7 of 27 8. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 8 of 27 9. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 9 of 27 10. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 10 of 27 11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 11 of 27 12. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 12 of 27 13. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 13 of 27 14. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 14 of 27 15. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 15 of 27 16. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 16 of 27 17. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 17 of 27 18. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 18 of 27 19. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 19 of 27 20. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 20 of 27 21. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 21 of 27 22. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 22 of 27 23. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 23 of 27 24. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 24 of 27 25. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 25 of 27 26. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 26 of 27 27. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Hits and Misses 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Hits and Misses