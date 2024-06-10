Kim Nuxhall: Honored With The Jim And Cheryl Semon Impact Award

Kim Nuxhall, son of late Reds’ legend Joe Nuxhall, was honored with the Jim and Cheryl Semon Impact Award by the Anthony Munoz Foundation on Sunday night.
The award recognizes individuals who make a positive impact on the lives of youth.
Kim Nuxhall has been instrumental in bringing his father’s vision to life by spearheading the opening of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields in 2012, providing a space for accessible baseball and
recreation for all players.
Congrats and way to go young man.


