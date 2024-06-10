Listen Live
Kim Nuxhall: Honored With The Jim And Cheryl Semon Impact Award

Published on June 10, 2024

Kim Nuxhall, son of late Reds’ legend Joe Nuxhall, was honored with the Jim and Cheryl Semon Impact Award by the Anthony Munoz Foundation on Sunday night.

The award recognizes individuals who make a positive impact on the lives of youth.

Kim Nuxhall has been instrumental in bringing his father’s vision to life by spearheading the opening of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields in 2012, providing a space for accessible baseball and

recreation for all players. See More Here

Congrats and way to go young man.

  • What are your thoughts?

