‘STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON’ STAR ‘EAZY-E’ ACTOR MELTS DOWN ON DELTA

The guy who played Eazy-E in “” had a complete meltdown Sunday on a Delta flight … because the airline double booked his seat.

TMZ obtained video of Jason Mitchell going insane after he realized someone was already sitting in his first class seat when he boarded the plane.

It’s pretty wild — you see Mitchell cussing out flight attendants and the pilot. He even calls him a “pussy” and then unleashes a bunch of “f*** yous” to everyone in earshot.

Source TMZ

Also On 100.3: