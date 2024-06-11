CLOSE
Sheila E Denied Entry Into Paisley Park
Sheila E. is not happy with the powers that be at Paisley Park.
Recently, the legendary percussionist decided to show up at Paisley Park unannounced to record a video to celebrate Prince’s 66th birthday. However, they didn’t let her in, and she wasn’t happy about it.
The one-time fiance of Prince went to Instagram and posted a video to voice her displeasure. “My heart’s broke. I can’t even walk into Paisley. That’s kind of messed up. Not a nice way to celebrate his birthday.”
Reps from Paisley Park later posted that they just wanted “advance warning” that she was stopping by for a visit. Sheila’s publicist sent a follow-up statement asking the museum to return her old drum, which she
alleges Prince asked to “borrow.”
- What is your policy for people who stop by your home unannounced?
More from 100.3
-
WCPO 9 Reporter Jay Warren Dies at 54 After Battle with Cancer
-
Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup
-
Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God
-
Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs
-
Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case
-
Foodie Fridays: Nonstop Flavor
-
Win Tickets to Our Exclusive "Bad Boys for Life" Screening!
-
Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy