Sheila E: Denied Entry Into Paisley Park

Published on June 11, 2024

Sheila E. is not happy with the powers that be at Paisley Park.
Recently, the legendary percussionist decided to show up at Paisley Park unannounced to record a video to celebrate Prince’s 66th birthday. However, they didn’t let her in, and she wasn’t happy about it.
The one-time fiance of Prince went to Instagram and posted a video to voice her displeasure. “My heart’s broke. I can’t even walk into Paisley. That’s kind of messed up. Not a nice way to celebrate his birthday.”

Reps from Paisley Park later posted that they just wanted “advance warning” that she was stopping by for a visit. Sheila’s publicist sent a follow-up statement asking the museum to return her old drum, which she
alleges Prince asked to “borrow.”
  • What is your policy for people who stop by your home unannounced?

