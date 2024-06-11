Listen Live
Cincinnati: New Black Music Walk OF Fame Inductees 2024

Published on June 11, 2024

Cincinnati there are 4 new inductees in the Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame.

Cincinnati County Commission president and founder of The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Alicia Reece and celebrity friends kicked off Black Music Month at the Hard Rock!

 

1: Shirley Murdock

2: Donald Lawerence

3: Randy Crawford

4: Roger And Zapp

They all were introduced into the 2024 Black Music Walk of Fame.

It was an awesome event.  Also congrats to 2 new Influencers Tracey Artist And Southern Soul Singer Bigg Robb, the event was awesome.

Get ready for The historic One-year birthday celebration, at the interactive Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame will take place July 27th. Plus a live tribute concert to the late Roger Troutman by the Zapp Band &

special parade of Stars entrance at 11am.. Wear your all white!

