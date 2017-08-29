Fashion & Style
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Justine Skye Is Melanin Magic In Moschino

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
Justine Skye get the party going post 2017 MTV VMA‘s and attended an after party in Los Angeles. The beauty wore a Moschino Resort 2018 piece straight off the runway and killed the look.

Republic Records And Cadillac Host VMA After-Party At Tao Restaurant - Red Carpet

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty


The vibrant colors and sequined embellishments take this dress to the next level. The fringe hem keeps it fun and ready to party and dance all night! We wish she boomeranged in this LEWK.

Republic Records And Cadillac Host VMA After-Party At Tao Restaurant - Red Carpet

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty


We are LOVING her makeup. Justine Skye’s foundation is perfect (find yours here) and her eye makeup is beautiful. The blue eyeliner is very on trend for 2017.

It was Tupac who so eloquently stated, "The Blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice." We've rounded up 21 images of beautiful dark skinned women because Black is beautiful.

