Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here’s How You Can Help The People of Houston

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
TOPSHOT-US-WEATHER-STORM

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

The devastation from Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Houston can be overwhelming and have you feeling helpless at home wanting to do something.

Well you can help our fellow Americans in Texas get back on their feet by giving to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund put together by Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Tuner.  Giving directly to this fund will ensure that the funds go to the city directly and is administered by the grater Houston Community Foundation.

Donations can be made by clicking here or by mailing a check or money order to: Greater Houston Community Foundation, 5120 Woodway Drive Suite 6000 Houston Texas 77056

No gift is too small when the need is so big.  Thank you in advance for your gift

Hurricane Harvey’s Destruction In Epic Photos [Photo Gallery]

52 photos Launch gallery

Hurricane Harvey’s Destruction In Epic Photos [Photo Gallery]

Continue reading Hurricane Harvey’s Destruction In Epic Photos [Photo Gallery]

Hurricane Harvey’s Destruction In Epic Photos [Photo Gallery]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 8 months ago
01.10.17
Photos