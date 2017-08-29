The Wake Up: Beyoncé Vows To Help Hometown, Hurricane Harvey Disaster Plan Announced, Trump Faces (More) Lawsuits

BIG FACTS
Following the destruction of Hurricane Harvey, Beyoncé has released a statement to the Houston Chronicle regarding her hometown and her plans to help.
“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” she said. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”
BeyGOOD—“a philanthropic effort that partners with global charity organizations to get people employed and provide clothing, counseling, housing, food and medical assistance”—was launched in 2013. On Tuesday, Beyoncé was among the many public figures who dedicated special messages to the residents of Texas via social media.
BIG NEWS
Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
“This action will help alleviate the hardship and suffering that the emergency has inflicted on the local population,” The White House writes. “Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding.”
On Monday, Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards thanked Trump for his “quick response” to the declaration request.
BIG LIES
But Trump is also facing two lawsuits in response to his transgender military ban—one from the ACLU, and the other from Lambda Legal. The ACLU’s lawsuit argues the ban “discriminates based on sex and transgender status” and is “based on uninformed speculation.”
On Monday morning, Lamda tweeted: “We just sued @realDonaldTrump over his #TransMilitaryBan. See you in court, Mr. President.”

