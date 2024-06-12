100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna Addresses New Music

Recently, Rihanna provided an update on her new album and wants fans to give her more time to complete.

Rihanna said, “Music for me is a new discovery. I’m rediscovering things.”

She continued, “I have been working on the album for so long that I kind of just put all that stuff aside.”

She added, “Now I’m prepared to go back into the studio. Now I’m prepared. So I’m gonna start.”

She continued, “Gimmie a second. But, I don’t wanna neglect the songs that I have. So I wanna go back and listen to stuff with new ears with my new perspective and see what applies and what I still am in love with.”