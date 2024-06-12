CLOSE
Rihanna Addresses New Music
Recently, Rihanna provided an update on her new album and wants fans to give her more time to complete.
Rihanna said, “Music for me is a new discovery. I’m rediscovering things.”
She continued, “I have been working on the album for so long that I kind of just put all that stuff aside.”
She added, “Now I’m prepared to go back into the studio. Now I’m prepared. So I’m gonna start.”
She continued, “Gimmie a second. But, I don’t wanna neglect the songs that I have. So I wanna go back and listen to stuff with new ears with my new perspective and see what applies and what I still am in love with.”
- Why do you believe that Rihanna will never drop this new album?
