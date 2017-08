Tatyana Ali Is Getting Ready for Holiday Movie

We all know Tatyana Ali as Ashley Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Well Tatyana is in the middle of production for her new holiday movie on the small screen for LIFETIME titled Secret Santa. Right now, she is shooting in Salt Lake City, Utah for the premiere this winter. Kim Fields and Jasmine Guy are also casted in this movie.

According to Deadline.com

Christmas is Hillary Nash’s (Ali) least favorite time of year. As the Senior Financial Analyst at the upscale Hudson Valley Outdoor Mall, she has to be the annual Christmas Grinch and cancel the leases of under-performing stores by the end of the year.

Click here for the Story

Also On 100.3: