Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Amanda Seales Slams Floyd Mayweather For Supporting Trump And Abusing Women

She even went in on his fans.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

2016 ABFF Awards: A Celebration Of Hollywood - Red Carpet

Source: Earl Gibson/BET / Getty


Amanda Seales meant it when she said she holds her tongue for no one.

The comedienne is known for her woke social media commentary and on Monday, she made a bold statement, going against the court of public opinion. She took to Instagram to call out fans for supporting Floyd Mayweather, who she says is  a Trump-loving, woman beater. In the unapologetic video, Amanda made it clear that she’s not mad at the boxing champ — she’s more pissed at his fan base for supporting someone who openly endorses Donald Trump and proved that he “doesn’t respect women.” The Insecure actress even referenced R. Kelly in her shade-filled post saying, “There are a lot of sh***y people who are talented! I ain’t stepped in the name of love in 2000.” See below:

Amanda does have a pretty valid point. We’ve seen this story play out with all our fallen stars, from Bill Cosby to Mr. Kelly. But in Floyd’s case, he’s not apologetic about any of the decisions he’s made, and yet he’s still considered one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Thoughts?

Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower

13 Black Trump Supporters Who Are In The Sunken Place

10 photos Launch gallery

13 Black Trump Supporters Who Are In The Sunken Place

Continue reading 13 Black Trump Supporters Who Are In The Sunken Place

13 Black Trump Supporters Who Are In The Sunken Place

Jordan Peele's hit film "Get Out" taught us so much about America as a whole, but more specifically about Black Americans who find themselves trapped in the forbidden "sunken place." Although the film is just symbolic of something real, we see African-American's getting hypnotized by money, fame and power get dragged to that deep, dark place everyday. Check our list of celebs who we should snap with cameras to free them from the sunken place.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 8 months ago
01.10.17
Photos