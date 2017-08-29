Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Did Floyd Mayweather’s Son Just Confirm That The Champ Is Retiring?

See for yourself.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Open Road Films' 'A Haunted House 2' - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


After breaking his very own record and winning $300 million over the weekend, Floyd Mayweather could easily hang up his boxing gloves and never fight again — and according to his son, that’s actually the champ’s plan.

TMZ spoke to Mayweather’s son Koraun just days after the big match against Connor McGregor and Koraun made it clear that his dad is “officially done.” When asked if the champ would return to the ring for another huge check, Koraun said, “He’s 40, gotta realize that. He’s an old man.”

Koraun added that his dad has other business to take care of so this is the perfect time for him to throw the towel in. Mayweather retires with a 50-0 record, breaking a tie with fellow champ Rocky Marciano.

Who knows for sure if he’ll honestly give up boxing for good — money talks to the money team king.


See what else his son had to say in the video above.

Tony Rock

All Def Comedy Show Brings Out Floyd Mayweather, Tony Rock, & More

6 photos Launch gallery

All Def Comedy Show Brings Out Floyd Mayweather, Tony Rock, & More

Continue reading All Def Comedy Show Brings Out Floyd Mayweather, Tony Rock, & More

All Def Comedy Show Brings Out Floyd Mayweather, Tony Rock, & More

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 8 months ago
01.10.17
Photos