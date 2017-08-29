Did Floyd Mayweather’s Son Just Confirm That The Champ Is Retiring?

After breaking his very own record and winning $300 million over the weekend, Floyd Mayweather could easily hang up his boxing gloves and never fight again — and according to his son, that’s actually the champ’s plan.

TMZ spoke to Mayweather’s son Koraun just days after the big match against Connor McGregor and Koraun made it clear that his dad is “officially done.” When asked if the champ would return to the ring for another huge check, Koraun said, “He’s 40, gotta realize that. He’s an old man.”

Koraun added that his dad has other business to take care of so this is the perfect time for him to throw the towel in. Mayweather retires with a 50-0 record, breaking a tie with fellow champ Rocky Marciano.

Who knows for sure if he’ll honestly give up boxing for good — money talks to the money team king.



See what else his son had to say in the video above.