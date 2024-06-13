Jeezy And Jeannie: Mai Reach Divorce Settlement

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai‘s divorce is officially settled, coming almost exactly nine months after Jeezy filed for Divorce on September 14, 2023.

According to court documents, the final judgment and decree of divorce — signed and dated by the judge and former couple’s lawyers — offers no details on the terms of the settlement, child support and permanent

parenting plan order because the parties agreed to keep those documents under seal.

The pair were ordered not to “disseminate, distribute, post, nor cause the dissemination, distribution of posting of the Settlement Agreement or Child Support Worksheet to any person or in any manner, including but

no limited to any form of media, social media, or the internet.”

Jeezy and Jeannie were married for two years and share one child, daughter Monaco, whom the couple welcomed in January 2022.