Cincinnati: 103-year-old WWII Veteran Richard Stewart Receives France’s Highest Honor

103-year-old WWII veteran Richard Stewart returned to Cincinnati after receiving France’s highest honor at a D-Day ceremony.

Stewart, one of 11 veterans awarded the medal by French President Macron, was recognized for his service in liberating Europe from Nazi control.

Stewart, an African American soldier in the Signal Corps, was hailed as a hero by Macron.

At the airport, Stewart’s daughter expressed pride in her father and emphasized the importance of learning from veterans like him. Stewart, inspired by the biblical figure Moses, hopes to live to be 120 years old.